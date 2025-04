KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 92.111 billion and the number of lots traded was 101,261.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 33.421 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 30.345 billion), COTS (PKR 13.245 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 4.323 billion), SP 500 (PKR 3.613 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.779 billion), Silver (PKR 1.505 billion), DJ (PKR 1.151 billion), Copper (PKR 691.486 million), Brent (PKR 298.155 million), Natural Gas (PKR 262.732 million), Aluminium (PKR 185.593 million), Japan Equity (PKR 183.487 million) and Palladium (PKR 102.628 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 71 lots amounting to PKR 172.314 million were traded.

