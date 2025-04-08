Markets Print 2025-04-08
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 07, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.75 281.96 AED 76.03 76.73
EURO 306.02 309.09 SAR 74.29 74.96
GBP 359.22 363.15 INTERBANK 280.40 280.55
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
