Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

|Currency
|Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 7
280.62
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 7
280.42
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 7
145.32
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 7
0.85
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 7
1.29
Euro to USD / Apr 7
1.10
UK LIBOR % / Apr 4
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
S&P 500 / Apr 4
5,074.08
Nasdaq / Apr 4
15,587.79
Dow Jones / Apr 4
38,314.86
India Sensex / Apr 7
72,018.84
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 7
31,136.58
Hang Seng / Apr 7
20,005.29
FTSE 100 / Apr 7
7,586.79
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 7
19,447.47
France CAC40 / Apr 7
6,887.60
|Item
|Value
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 4
17,085
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 4
284,298.40
Petrol/Litre / Apr 7
254.63
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 7
59.67
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 7
3,028.25
Diesel/Litre / Apr 7
258.64
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 7
62.82
|Stock
|Price
Dewan Textile / Apr 7
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
8.80
▲ 0.95 (12.1%)
AN Textile Mill / Apr 7
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
11.09
▲ 1.01 (10.02%)
Shakarganj / Apr 7
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
35.18
▲ 3.2 (10.01%)
Allawasaya Tex / Apr 7
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd(AWTX)
1,429.95
▲ 130 (10%)
Philip Morris Pak. / Apr 7
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
1,080.18
▲ 98.2 (10%)
Bela Auto / Apr 7
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
171.72
▲ 15.61 (10%)
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 7
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
1,063.81
▲ 96.71 (10%)
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 7
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
14.64
▲ 1.33 (9.99%)
TPL Life Insur. / Apr 7
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
60
▲ 5.19 (9.47%)
Pak Leather / Apr 7
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
30
▲ 2.53 (9.21%)
|Stock
|Price
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Apr 7
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
7.30
▼ -0.99 (-11.94%)
IGI Life Ins / Apr 7
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
15.11
▼ -1.68 (-10.01%)
S.S.Oil / Apr 7
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
136.23
▼ -15.14 (-10%)
Masood Textile / Apr 7
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
52.54
▼ -5.84 (-10%)
Orient Rental / Apr 7
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
8.01
▼ -0.89 (-10%)
Gammon Pak / Apr 7
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
24.13
▼ -2.68 (-10%)
Cordoba Logistics / Apr 7
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
11.62
▼ -1.29 (-9.99%)
Elahi Cot. / Apr 7
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
128.47
▼ -14.26 (-9.99%)
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 7
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
42.07
▼ -4.67 (-9.99%)
Noon Sugar / Apr 7
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
69.32
▼ -7.67 (-9.96%)
|Stock
|Volume
Cnergyico PK / Apr 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
61,333,939
▼ -0.43
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
55,274,278
▼ -0.06
Bank Al-Falah / Apr 7
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
43,523,860
▼ -0.27
B.O.Punjab / Apr 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
34,084,127
▼ -0.59
Pak Elektron / Apr 7
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
33,344,978
▼ -2.9
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 7
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
33,189,854
▼ -2.23
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 7
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
27,840,546
▼ -0.55
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
23,872,904
▼ -0.26
Sui South Gas / Apr 7
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
19,706,045
▼ -2.26
Fauji Cement / Apr 7
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
18,559,323
▼ -1.48
