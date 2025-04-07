AIRLINK 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-3.45%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 5 and April 6, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 07 Apr, 2025 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Security forces kill 8 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

Read here for details.

  • Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb pledges exports for sustainable development

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

Read here for details.

