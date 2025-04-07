BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 5 and April 6, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Security forces kill 8 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border
Read here for details.
- Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea
Read here for details.
- Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Aurangzeb pledges exports for sustainable development
Read here for details.
- Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march
Read here for details.
