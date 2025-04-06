AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Sports

Lucky break at Texas Open keeps Novak in hunt for Masters slot

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A lucky bounce boosted Andrew Novak’s hopes of a first PGA Tour win at the Texas Open on Saturday after his wayward tee shot on the par-three 16th ricocheted off a fence behind the green, rolled down a bank and came to a halt just feet from the hole.

The American, who would earn a place at next week’s Masters with victory on Sunday, slotted in the birdie putt on his way to a three-under-par 69 and second place on the leaderboard on nine under, three strokes behind leader Brian Harman in San Antonio.

Chief of Naval Staff opens Golf Championship

“Obviously, not a great shot, but I know if it’s over there, there’s some space, it can be OK,” said the 30-year-old, who signed the spot on the fence where the ball hit.

“I didn’t expect it to kick back and go on the green. That was obviously ridiculous. Not the best swing and sometimes golf rewards you.”

Andrew Novak Texas Open

