KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 107.196 billion and the number of lots traded was 135,916.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 62.544 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 14.480 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.626 billion), Platinum (PKR 4.379 billion), Silver (PKR 4.125 billion),SP 500 (PKR 3.675 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 3.056 billion),DJ (PKR 2.586 billion), Copper (PKR 1.584 billion), Palladium (PKR 426.809 million), Natural Gas (PKR 261.364 million), Aluminum (PKR 229.119 million), Japan Equity (PKR 144.877 million) and Brent (PKR 75.627 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 79 lots amounting to PKR112.260 million were traded.

