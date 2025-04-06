AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-06

Copper hits 8-month low

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LONDON: Base metals fell on Friday, with copper on track for its biggest weekly slide since the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans sparked recession fears.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 5.0% at $8,895 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, after earlier hitting $8,747, its lowest since August 8. The metal is down 10% so far this week.

“Growth-dependent metals have a bit of a disaster at the moment, with fears that tariffs would cause recession,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

On Wednesday Trump announced Washington’s steepest trade barriers in more than 100 years, with the higher rates to be launched on April 9. Top metals consumer China hit back on Friday with additional 34% tariffs on all US goods from April 10 and export restrictions on some rare earths from April 4.

“Confidence has been damaged badly, and it is not something you can undo quickly,” Smith said. JPMorgan now sees a 60% chance of the global economy entering recession by year-end, up from 40% previously. For copper, Comex futures reduced their premium over the LME benchmark this week from last week’s peak, easing stimulus to continue shipping the metal to Comex stocks and removing part of the support for both contracts.

The US continues a probe on possible new copper tariffs. LME aluminium, already subject to a 25% US import tariff, was last down 2.3% at $2,392 a ton in official activity, after hitting $2,370, its lowest since September 11.

The contract has been falling for 12 sessions. Prices for alumina, a raw material to make aluminium, in China slid 46% so far in 2025, reducing production costs of aluminium smelters.

Potential support for aluminium could come from China if the country’s output growth reaches the ceiling of the official smelting capacity cap.

“This cap in theory limits supply growth, which would be bullish, but imports to China have been weak recently indicating relatively weak demand,” Smith said. Tin fell 4.2% at $35,750. However, the premium of the LME cash over the three-month tin contract was last at $250 compared with a discount of $193 a month ago, indicating worries about nearby supply from Malaysia, Myanmar and Congo. Zinc fell 2.1% to $2,658, lead lost 1.9% to $1,918 and nickel slid 2.8% to $15,285. Zinc hit an eight-month low, while lead and nickel touched two-month lows.

Copper Copper prices

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits 8-month low

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories