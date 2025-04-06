Copper hits 8-month low

LONDON: Base metals fell on Friday, with copper on track for its biggest weekly slide since the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans sparked recession fears.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 5.0% at $8,895 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading, after earlier hitting $8,747, its lowest since August 8. The metal is down 10% so far this week.

“Growth-dependent metals have a bit of a disaster at the moment, with fears that tariffs would cause recession,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

On Wednesday Trump announced Washington’s steepest trade barriers in more than 100 years, with the higher rates to be launched on April 9. Top metals consumer China hit back on Friday with additional 34% tariffs on all US goods from April 10 and export restrictions on some rare earths from April 4.

“Confidence has been damaged badly, and it is not something you can undo quickly,” Smith said. JPMorgan now sees a 60% chance of the global economy entering recession by year-end, up from 40% previously. For copper, Comex futures reduced their premium over the LME benchmark this week from last week’s peak, easing stimulus to continue shipping the metal to Comex stocks and removing part of the support for both contracts.

The US continues a probe on possible new copper tariffs. LME aluminium, already subject to a 25% US import tariff, was last down 2.3% at $2,392 a ton in official activity, after hitting $2,370, its lowest since September 11.

The contract has been falling for 12 sessions. Prices for alumina, a raw material to make aluminium, in China slid 46% so far in 2025, reducing production costs of aluminium smelters.

Potential support for aluminium could come from China if the country’s output growth reaches the ceiling of the official smelting capacity cap.

“This cap in theory limits supply growth, which would be bullish, but imports to China have been weak recently indicating relatively weak demand,” Smith said. Tin fell 4.2% at $35,750. However, the premium of the LME cash over the three-month tin contract was last at $250 compared with a discount of $193 a month ago, indicating worries about nearby supply from Malaysia, Myanmar and Congo. Zinc fell 2.1% to $2,658, lead lost 1.9% to $1,918 and nickel slid 2.8% to $15,285. Zinc hit an eight-month low, while lead and nickel touched two-month lows.