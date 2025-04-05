Stocks fall amid sell-off

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile trading session on Friday, ultimately closing in negative territory due to profit-taking by investors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 118,791.66 points, reflecting a decline of 146.45 points or 0.12 percent from its previous close of 118,938.11 points. The market opened on a strong note, surging 1,859 points during intraday trading following the government’s announcement of electricity tariff cuts. However, in the final hours of trading, investors opted to book profits ahead of the weekend, leading to a pullback and a lower closing.

The index also touched intraday high of 120,796.67 points and intraday low level of 118,718.26points. The daily volumes at the ready counter were increased to 553.66 million shares up from 422.702 million shares in the previous session.

On Friday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,806.56 points and finally closed at 12,817.31 points, which was 10.75 points or 0.08 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 459.651 million shares. BRIndex30 lost 861 points or 2.17 percent to close at 38,842.24 points with a total volume of 275.479 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said Stocks closed under pressure amid record fall in global equities on recession fears and Trump tariff worries. Slump in global crude oil prices, worries over outcome of US tariff on Pakistan exports, higher KIBOR, and rupee instability played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 35.5 billion, compared to Rs 28.211 billion in the last session. The market capitalization decreased by Rs 15 billion to reach Rs 14.476 trillion. Out of 457 active scrips, 151 closed in positive and 258 in negative while the value of 48 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 61.3 million shares and closed at Rs 8.29 followed by Bank Al-Falah that closed at Rs 74.37 with 43.52 million shares. B.O. PunjabXD ranked third with share trading of 21.77 million shares and it closed at Rs 11.01.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited and Ismail Industries Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 89.27and Rs 52.25 respectively to close at Rs 981.98 and Rs 1,852.50, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering were the top losers declining by Rs 100.00 and Rs 66.00 respectively to close at Rs 9,000.00 and Rs 1,517.82.

Analysts at Topline securities said despite pressure in regional and international markets, the KSE 100 Index opened on a positive note and gained to make an intraday high of 1,859 (up by 1.56 percent), this optimism can be attributed to government’s announcement to cut electricity tariffs by 12 to 17 percent for domestic consumers and industries and Prime Minister’s statement that government intends to end circular debt in energy sector in next five years.

However, during the closing hours of trade jittery investors came in to book their profit before the weekend as KSE 100 Index declined to close at 118,792 (down by -0.12%).

Investor interest was observed in the bank sector as top positive contribution to the index came from UBL, MEBL, MCB, HBL and BAHL, as they cumulatively contributed 1,020 points to the index. On the other hand top negative contribution to the index came from ENGROH, OGDC, HUBC, MARI and PPL, as they cumulatively contributed - 778 points to the index.

Traded value wise BAFL (Rs.3.25bn), PSO (Rs.2.93bn), UBL (Rs.2.81bn), MARI (Rs.1.39bn) and NBP (Rs.1.08bn) dominated the trading activity.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,847.44 points, down 75.87 points or 0.35 percent, with a total turnover of 18.527 million shares.BR Cement Index settled at 13,344.22 points, losing 83.41 points or 0.62 percent, with a total turnover of 58.449 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index ended at 33,263.54 points, gaining 1,207.53 points or 3.77 percent, with a total turnover of 113.811 million shares.BR Power Generation & Distribution Index declined to 20,105.18 points, shedding 504.26 points or 2.45 percent, with a total turnover of 26.38 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index fell to 12,319.35 points, down 377.54 points or 2.97 percent, with a total turnover of 45.695 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 5,059.02 points, losing 10.8 points or 0.21 percent, with a total turnover of 32.026 million shares.

