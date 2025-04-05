WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 4, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Apr-25 2-Apr-25 01-Apr-25 31-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102217 0.103606 0.10366 0.103782 Euro 0.828324 0.813913 0.812812 0.813956 Japanese yen 0.00504317 0.0050298 0.00502965 0.00503491 U.K. pound 0.981457 0.974692 0.972655 0.97385 U.S. dollar 0.74644 0.753414 0.753441 0.752618 Algerian dinar 0.00560299 Australian dollar 0.467719 0.474575 0.472332 0.472644 Botswana pula 0.053669 0.0545472 0.0549258 0.0550164 Brazilian real 0.133145 0.132368 0.132078 0.131082 Brunei dollar 0.555511 0.56091 0.561139 Canadian dollar 0.530557 0.526127 0.525119 0.523524 Chilean peso 0.000785867 0.000796185 0.000790541 0.000795495 Czech koruna 0.0331236 0.0326069 0.0325517 0.0326105 Danish krone 0.111016 0.109088 0.108932 0.109091 Indian rupee 0.00871533 0.00880132 Israeli New Shekel 0.201468 0.20368 0.203358 0.202425 Korean won 0.000508543 0.000511934 0.000512336 0.000513207 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42351 Malaysian ringgit 0.167176 0.169402 Mauritian rupee 0.0162935 0.0163979 Mexican peso 0.0373766 0.0368295 0.0370083 0.0368244 New Zealand dollar 0.428009 0.429823 0.427276 0.429707 Norwegian krone 0.0725107 0.0721903 0.0718158 0.0713186 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.203834 0.205234 0.205633 Philippine peso 0.0130462 0.0131532 0.0131159 Polish zloty 0.196597 0.194645 0.194909 0.194762 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00884586 0.00891064 0.00887752 0.00880293 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.555511 0.56091 0.561139 South African rand 0.0395255 0.0406741 0.0410208 0.0411372 Swedish krona 0.0772655 0.0756144 0.0751491 0.0750259 Swiss franc 0.864986 0.852182 0.854145 0.853792 Thai baht 0.0217368 0.0220477 0.0221171 0.0221926 Trinidadian dollar 0.110945 0.112088 U.A.E. dirham 0.203251 0.20515 Uruguayan peso 0.0177268 0.0178175 0.0178431 0.0178655 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025