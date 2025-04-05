WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 4, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Apr-25 2-Apr-25 01-Apr-25 31-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102217 0.103606 0.10366 0.103782
Euro 0.828324 0.813913 0.812812 0.813956
Japanese yen 0.00504317 0.0050298 0.00502965 0.00503491
U.K. pound 0.981457 0.974692 0.972655 0.97385
U.S. dollar 0.74644 0.753414 0.753441 0.752618
Algerian dinar 0.00560299
Australian dollar 0.467719 0.474575 0.472332 0.472644
Botswana pula 0.053669 0.0545472 0.0549258 0.0550164
Brazilian real 0.133145 0.132368 0.132078 0.131082
Brunei dollar 0.555511 0.56091 0.561139
Canadian dollar 0.530557 0.526127 0.525119 0.523524
Chilean peso 0.000785867 0.000796185 0.000790541 0.000795495
Czech koruna 0.0331236 0.0326069 0.0325517 0.0326105
Danish krone 0.111016 0.109088 0.108932 0.109091
Indian rupee 0.00871533 0.00880132
Israeli New Shekel 0.201468 0.20368 0.203358 0.202425
Korean won 0.000508543 0.000511934 0.000512336 0.000513207
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42351
Malaysian ringgit 0.167176 0.169402
Mauritian rupee 0.0162935 0.0163979
Mexican peso 0.0373766 0.0368295 0.0370083 0.0368244
New Zealand dollar 0.428009 0.429823 0.427276 0.429707
Norwegian krone 0.0725107 0.0721903 0.0718158 0.0713186
Omani rial
Peruvian sol 0.203834 0.205234 0.205633
Philippine peso 0.0130462 0.0131532 0.0131159
Polish zloty 0.196597 0.194645 0.194909 0.194762
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.00884586 0.00891064 0.00887752 0.00880293
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.555511 0.56091 0.561139
South African rand 0.0395255 0.0406741 0.0410208 0.0411372
Swedish krona 0.0772655 0.0756144 0.0751491 0.0750259
Swiss franc 0.864986 0.852182 0.854145 0.853792
Thai baht 0.0217368 0.0220477 0.0221171 0.0221926
Trinidadian dollar 0.110945 0.112088
U.A.E. dirham 0.203251 0.20515
Uruguayan peso 0.0177268 0.0178175 0.0178431 0.0178655
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
