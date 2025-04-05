AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Markets Print 2025-04-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 04, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                118,791.66
High:                     120,796.67
Low:                      118,718.26
Net Change:                   146.45
Volume (000):                313,411
Value (000):              27,786,584
Makt Cap (000)         3,610,806,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,847.44
NET CH                     (-) 75.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,344.22
NET CH                     (-) 83.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 33,263.54
NET CH                   (+) 1207.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,105.18
NET CH                    (-) 504.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,319.35
NET CH                    (-) 377.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,059.02
NET CH                      (-) 10.8
------------------------------------
As on:               04- April -2025
====================================

