KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 04, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,791.66
High: 120,796.67
Low: 118,718.26
Net Change: 146.45
Volume (000): 313,411
Value (000): 27,786,584
Makt Cap (000) 3,610,806,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,847.44
NET CH (-) 75.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,344.22
NET CH (-) 83.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,263.54
NET CH (+) 1207.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,105.18
NET CH (-) 504.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,319.35
NET CH (-) 377.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,059.02
NET CH (-) 10.8
------------------------------------
As on: 04- April -2025
====================================
