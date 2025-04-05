KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 04, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,791.66 High: 120,796.67 Low: 118,718.26 Net Change: 146.45 Volume (000): 313,411 Value (000): 27,786,584 Makt Cap (000) 3,610,806,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,847.44 NET CH (-) 75.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,344.22 NET CH (-) 83.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,263.54 NET CH (+) 1207.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,105.18 NET CH (-) 504.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,319.35 NET CH (-) 377.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,059.02 NET CH (-) 10.8 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- April -2025 ====================================

