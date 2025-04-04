AIRLINK 177.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 3, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 04 Apr, 2025 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

Read here for details.

  • Mari Energies announces 3rd discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Read here for details.

  • TPL confirms natural gas pocket as fire burns for 6th day at Karachi’s Korangi Creek

Read here for details.

  • Inflation drops to 59-year low at 0.7% in March 2025

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL carries out successful revival of production from Chak 2-2 Well at Sinjhoro Block

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

Read here for details.

