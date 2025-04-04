Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

Mari Energies announces 3rd discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

TPL confirms natural gas pocket as fire burns for 6th day at Karachi’s Korangi Creek

Inflation drops to 59-year low at 0.7% in March 2025

OGDCL carries out successful revival of production from Chak 2-2 Well at Sinjhoro Block

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

