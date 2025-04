KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 98.643 billion and the number of lots traded was 138,292.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 52.483 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 23.461 billion), COTS (PKR 11.465 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.564 billion),SP 500 (PKR 2.496 billion),Silver (PKR 2.057 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.846 billion),DJ (PKR 1.018 billion), Copper (PKR 819.211 million),Natural Gas (PKR 232.048 million),Palladium (PKR 56.116 million), Brent (PKR 54.803 million), Aluminium (PKR 47.470 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 39.404 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots amounting to PKR69.186 million were traded.

