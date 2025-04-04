WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 3, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Apr-25 1-Apr-25 31-Mar-25 28-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103606 0.10366 0.103782 0.103866 Euro 0.813913 0.812812 0.813956 0.814477 Japanese yen 0.00503 0.00503 0.005035 0.005001 U.K. pound 0.974692 0.972655 0.97385 0.975381 U.S. dollar 0.753414 0.753441 0.752618 0.754355 Algerian dinar 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.474575 0.472332 0.472644 0.474037 Botswana pula 0.054547 0.054926 0.055016 0.055143 Brazilian real 0.132368 0.132078 0.131082 0.130842 Brunei dollar 0.56091 0.561139 0.562532 Canadian dollar 0.526127 0.525119 0.523524 0.527263 Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000791 0.000795 0.00081 Czech koruna 0.032607 0.032552 0.032611 0.032618 Danish krone 0.109088 0.108932 0.109091 0.109156 Indian rupee 0.008801 0.008814 Israeli New Shekel 0.20368 0.203358 0.202425 0.204765 Korean won 0.000512 0.000512 0.000513 0.000514 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.169402 0.170168 Mauritian rupee 0.016398 0.016403 Mexican peso 0.03683 0.037008 0.036824 0.036978 New Zealand dollar 0.429823 0.427276 0.429707 0.43217 Norwegian krone 0.07219 0.071816 0.071319 0.072116 Omani rial 1.96191 Peruvian sol 0.205234 0.205633 0.206843 Philippine peso 0.013153 0.013116 0.013112 Polish zloty 0.194645 0.194909 0.194762 0.194336 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008911 0.008878 0.008803 0.009015 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.56091 0.561139 0.562532 South African rand 0.040674 0.041021 0.041137 0.041475 Swedish krona 0.075614 0.075149 0.075026 0.075275 Swiss franc 0.852182 0.854145 0.853792 0.854309 Thai baht 0.022048 0.022117 0.022193 0.022237 Trinidadian dollar 0.112088 0.112007 U.A.E. dirham 0.20515 Uruguayan peso 0.017818 0.017843 0.017866 0.017914 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

