Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 3, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Apr-25 1-Apr-25 31-Mar-25 28-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103606 0.10366 0.103782 0.103866
Euro 0.813913 0.812812 0.813956 0.814477
Japanese yen 0.00503 0.00503 0.005035 0.005001
U.K. pound 0.974692 0.972655 0.97385 0.975381
U.S. dollar 0.753414 0.753441 0.752618 0.754355
Algerian dinar 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.474575 0.472332 0.472644 0.474037
Botswana pula 0.054547 0.054926 0.055016 0.055143
Brazilian real 0.132368 0.132078 0.131082 0.130842
Brunei dollar 0.56091 0.561139 0.562532
Canadian dollar 0.526127 0.525119 0.523524 0.527263
Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000791 0.000795 0.00081
Czech koruna 0.032607 0.032552 0.032611 0.032618
Danish krone 0.109088 0.108932 0.109091 0.109156
Indian rupee 0.008801 0.008814
Israeli New Shekel 0.20368 0.203358 0.202425 0.204765
Korean won 0.000512 0.000512 0.000513 0.000514
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit 0.169402 0.170168
Mauritian rupee 0.016398 0.016403
Mexican peso 0.03683 0.037008 0.036824 0.036978
New Zealand dollar 0.429823 0.427276 0.429707 0.43217
Norwegian krone 0.07219 0.071816 0.071319 0.072116
Omani rial 1.96191
Peruvian sol 0.205234 0.205633 0.206843
Philippine peso 0.013153 0.013116 0.013112
Polish zloty 0.194645 0.194909 0.194762 0.194336
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.008911 0.008878 0.008803 0.009015
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.56091 0.561139 0.562532
South African rand 0.040674 0.041021 0.041137 0.041475
Swedish krona 0.075614 0.075149 0.075026 0.075275
Swiss franc 0.852182 0.854145 0.853792 0.854309
Thai baht 0.022048 0.022117 0.022193 0.022237
Trinidadian dollar 0.112088 0.112007
U.A.E. dirham 0.20515
Uruguayan peso 0.017818 0.017843 0.017866 0.017914
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
