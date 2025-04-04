Markets Print 2025-04-04
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 03, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.99 281.99 AED 76.05 76.73
EURO 306.73 309.57 SAR 74.40 74.97
GBP 366.35 369.49 INTERBANK 280.40 280.50
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
