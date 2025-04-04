Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 03, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 279.99   281.99    AED                76.05     76.73
EURO                306.73   309.57    SAR                74.40     74.97
GBP                 366.35   369.49    INTERBANK         280.40    280.50
JPY                                                        1.88      1.93
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

