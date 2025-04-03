Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 08:21pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $10.68 billion as of March 28, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.58 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.90 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 28-Mar-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 70 million to US$ 10,676.3 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves hit 6-month low of $15.58 billion on debt repayments

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

