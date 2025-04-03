Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bourses in Gulf fall on Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2025 03:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday on concerns that sweeping U.S. reciprocal tariffs will worsen global trade tensions and could tip the world into recession.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, and higher duties on dozens of countries, including some of its biggest trading partners.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, which resumed trading after a four-session Eid break, fell 0.4%. The country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank declined 1.5% and oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.8%.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell by as much as 3% on worries that trade tensions could curtail economic growth and limit fuel demand.

The main share index in Dubai - the Middle East’s travel and tourism hub - shed 1.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties plunging 8.9%, its biggest intraday fall since November 2021, on trading ex-dividend.

Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Meanwhile, Emaar Development slipped 2.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index retreated 0.8%, while the Qatari stock exchange remained closed for Eid holidays.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Bourses in Gulf fall on Trump’s sweeping tariffs

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness, experts warn

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s attacks in Gaza, urges global intervention

KSE-100 settles at new all-time high, as investors celebrate electricity rate cut

Rupee weakens against US dollar

World leaders condemn Trump’s tariffs, some pledge retaliation

Mari Energies announces 3rd discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

TPL confirms natural gas pocket as fire burns for 6th day at Karachi’s Korangi Creek

OGDCL carries out successful revival of production from Chak 2-2 Well at Sinjhoro Block

Read more stories