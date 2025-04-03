Negative sentiment at PSX amid Trump’s tariffs

Negative sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in its post-Eid trading session as investors assessed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, including Pakistan.

At 10am, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 117,616.71 level, a decrease of 190.03 points or 0.16%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including oil and gas marketing companies, OMCs, power generation, refinery, cement and banking. Index-heavy stocks including DGKC, MCB. MEBL, OGDC, PPL, HUBCO, PSO and SNGPL traded in the red.

US President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous trade war Wednesday as he slapped sweeping 10% tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh additional levies on key trading partners.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden against a backdrop of US flags, Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs on China and the European Union on what he called “Liberation Day.”

Trump’s tariffs triggered immediate anger, with US ally Australia blasting them as “unwarranted” and Italy calling them “wrong,” while other countries have already vowed retaliation.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” Trump said.

It is pertinent to mention that Trump has slapped a 29% reciprocal tariff on Pakistan as well.

Last week, the PSX remained volatile closing in negative territory due to profit-taking.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 635 points, or 0.05%, on a weekly basis, settling at 117,807 points compared to 118,442.18 points in the previous week. There were only four trading sessions during the week due to a holiday on Jummatul Wida.

Internationally, stocks dived on Thursday and investors scrambled for the safety of bonds, gold and the yen, fearing new US tariffs have intensified a trade war threatening to tip the world into recession.

The dollar was swept to a six-month low, falling along with U.S. bond yields after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs that raise effective import taxes to the highest levels in a century.

Nasdaq futures dropped 3.2%, European futures were down nearly 2% and the Nikkei’s 3% fall in Tokyo - touching eight-month lows - led heavy losses across Asia.

Apple’s market capitalisation fell by more than $240 billion as its shares slid 7% in after-hours trade. Nvidia’s market cap dropped 5.6% or $153 billion.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fell more than 15 basis points to a five-month low of 4.04% and markets priced a higher chance of interest rate cuts even though the tariffs are likely to cause U.S. inflation to spike sharply.

