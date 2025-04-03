Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 2, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Zardari tests positive for coronavirus, says President House

Read here for details.

  • Dubai set to launch self-driving taxis by 2026

Read here for details.

  • PSDP: PM wants fund allocation to high impact projects

Read here for details.

  • Leading sectors, businesses: CCP’s MIU detects around 150 violations

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan’s development top priority, CM told

Read here for details.

  • IK not allowed to attend Eid prayers on security concerns

Read here for details.

