BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 1, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation
Read here for details.
- Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London
Read here for details.
- Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar
Read here for details.
- Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut
Read here for details.
- Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans
Read here for details.
- Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions
Read here for details.
Comments