President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans

Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions

