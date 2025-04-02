Apr 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 1, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 02 Apr, 2025 08:23am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

Read here for details.

  • Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Read here for details.

  • Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan extends deadline for expulsion of Afghans

Read here for details.

  • Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs tariffs, sanctions

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Oil steadies as market awaits fresh US tariffs

Minister of State for Interior represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid

Hezbollah official among four dead in Israeli strike on Beirut

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

Russia says told US about Ukrainian strikes on energy sites

Pakistan sends 35-ton humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 2,719

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

China, Japan, South Korea will jointly respond to US tariffs, Chinese state media says

Read more stories