AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Apr 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hold onto day’s gains after RBA retains rates

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2025 10:11am

Australian shares held onto the day’s gains after the domestic central bank kept its key cash rate unchanged as widely expected on Tuesday, with traders scooping up beaten-down banking and mining stocks following a sharp decline in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.8% to 7,904.90 points as of 0337 GMT, regrouping after a 1.7% decline on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its cash rate steady as expected at 4.10% saying it was still cautious about the outlook, though it dropped an explicit reference to being wary about cutting rates again.

Markets had already priced in a hold at this meeting, while swaps imply a 64% chance of a rate cut next month.

“I think there’s a good chance that we will see at least two rate cuts materialise this year. Whether or not we might get a third rate cut in 2025 depends on how much progress the RBA makes in taming core inflation in coming months,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade Global.

Heavyweight miners jumped 1.3% after a sharp 3.6% drop on Monday. Sector majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 1% and more than 2%.

Australian shares slip over 1% on US tariff worries; RBA meeting in focus

Financials jumped 0.3%, helped by three of the “Big Four” banks.

Gold stocks advanced 0.8%, tracking the bullion’s record prices as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Energy stocks also gained more than 1% after oil touched a five-week high on Monday on supply worries.

Meanwhile, Australia’s retail sales rose modestly for a second straight month in February, data showed.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.4% at 12,218.76 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its board is preparing a recommendation to appoint a governor for a six-month term.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares hold onto day’s gains after RBA retains rates

Army chief celebrates Eid with soldiers at western border

PMO takes big step towards fueling economy

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, surrounding areas

Forces to step up action against terrorists

Oil extends climb on supply fears, trade war concerns cap gains

Khamenei warns of ‘strong’ response if Iran attacked

Zelensky urges Europe to unite behind Ukraine, 3 years after Bucha massacre

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble; race to find more survivors

Several highways: Balochistan bans night travel

Read more stories