BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 30, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 31 Mar, 2025 09:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Custom values on stainless steel cutlery, aluminium utensils revised

Read here for details.

  • Traders say economic stability not possible with ‘anti-business’ actions

Read here for details.

  • Ramadan 2025 stands as second-best for PSX returns since 2015, says brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • SSGC vows ‘uninterrupted’ gas supply during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Read here for details.

  • Six militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Kalat: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Manicure, pedicure sets: New customs values announced

Read here for details.

