Eid-ul-Fitr: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting begins to sight Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, has convened to observe the Shawwal moon, which will determine the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting is taking place on the rooftop of the Kohsar Block, Ministry of Religious Affairs under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

During the session, religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will assess moon sighting reports from across the country to finalize the official date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Pakistan.

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) provided forecasts for the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational techniques.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30, suggesting that Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan will likely fall on March 31, 2025.

Saudi Arabia and UAE celebrate Eid today

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today, according to Arab media reports.

An official statement from the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that Saturday marked the last day of Ramadan, and Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across the Kingdom today.

Similarly, the UAE has announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon and is celebrating Eid today.

Other Middle Eastern nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, have also confirmed the sighting of the crescent and are observing Eid-ul-Fitr today.