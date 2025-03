KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 51.918 billion and the number of lots traded was 54,260.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 28.656 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.320 billion), COTS (PKR 6.826 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.410 billion), Silver (PKR 1.993 billion), Copper (PKR 1.027 billion),SP 500 (PKR 752.992 million), DJ (PKR 622.105 million), Crude Oil (PKR 619.519 million), Natural Gas (PKR 389.533 million),Brent (PKR 160.972 million), Aluminium (PKR 91.185 million), Palladium (PKR 27.115million) and Japan Equity (PKR 20.932 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots amounting to PKR 24.012 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025