Chapman ton lifts New Zealand to 344-9 in first Pakistan ODI

NAPIER: Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Muhammad Abbas provided record-breaking late fireworks as New Zealand posted 344-9 on Saturday in the first one-day international against Pakistan in Napier.

Chapman’s career-best 132 formed the foundation of the imposing team score at McLean Park, after New Zealand had slumped to 50-3 in the 13th over, having been asked to bat.

Pakistan-born allrounder Abbas ignited the end of the innings with his 52, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut when he reached 50 off the 24th ball he faced.

Pakistan’s seam-heavy attack capitalised on lively bounce and movement early on, but their hold on the game slipped when Chapman was joined by Daryl Mitchell (76 off 84 balls), with the pair putting on 199 for the fourth wicket.

Left-hander Chapman was the more aggressive of the pair, facing just 111 balls and striking 13 fours and six sixes.

The 30-year-old was fortunate to survive a dropped catch in the slips by Salman Agha when on just five.

Mitchell’s dismissal in the 42nd over sparked a mini-collapse before 21-year-old Abbas launched his spectacular innings, featuring three fours and three sixes.

All four specialist Pakistan seamers were effective early on but were punished late.

Left-arm quick Akif Javed claimed 2-55 on his international debut, but the best figures were recorded by part-time seamer Irfan Khan, who took 3-51 off five expensive overs at the death.

Both teams feature numerous changes to those who played out a five-match T20 series, won 4-1 by New Zealand.

The tourists have welcomed back captain Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Babar Azam after the key veterans were omitted for the T20 series.

Along with Javed’s debut, opening batsman Usman Khan and seamer Mohammed Ali are both playing their first ODI for Pakistan.

New Zealand handed international debuts to Abbas and opening batsman Nick Kelly, who scored 15.