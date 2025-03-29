Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction over the downward trend in sugar prices in the market, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has directed the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to ensure full compliance with the agreement whereby retail prices are fixed at or below Rs 164 per kg throughout the country.

An anecdotal survey carried out by Business Recorder of the Islamabad/Rawalpindi markets revealed that sugar is available in the retail market at between Rs 170 to 180 per kg. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the market situation amid public concerns over rising sugar prices, as the government has intensified efforts to stabilize the market and ensure affordability for consumers.

According to the statement, the meeting assessed compliance with an earlier agreement between the government and the PSMA which set the maximum retail price at Rs 164 per kg across the country. Dar expressed satisfaction at the recent downward trend in sugar prices, attributing it to strict market oversight and enforcement of regulatory measures.

During the meeting he reaffirmed the government’s resolve to actively monitor supply and regulate sugar prices countrywide with affordable prices for general public.

Ishaq Dar instructed the PSMA and relevant authorities to maintain the price cap and prevent any attempts to manipulate the market. The government has also committed to keep a close eye on the situation through a regular monitoring mechanism.

The sugar price crisis in Pakistan has been fueled by a combination of supply chain disruptions, hoarding, speculative trading, and production shortfalls. Over the past couple of months, sugar prices have witnessed sharp increase upto Rs 180-190 per kg. The government’s intervention has prevented artificial shortages, regulating price fluctuations by enforcing agreements with millers, and cracking down on hoarders.

