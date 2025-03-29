Gold prices at new historic peak

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices further mounted, reaching fresh all-time highs on Friday with global market racing up close to $3,100 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices hit new record levels of Rs323,380 per tola and Rs277,246 per 10 grams, up by Rs2,380 and Rs2,041, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

World market soared by further $22, driving gold bullion value to new high of $3,074 per ounce with silver prices standing over $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices surged by Rs30 and Rs27, rising to Rs3,610 per tola and Rs3,096 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

