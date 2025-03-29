WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 28, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Mar-25 26-Mar-25 25-Mar-25 24-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103803 0.10378 0.103675 0.103736 Euro 0.81328 0.813281 0.815065 0.814454 Japanese yen 0.005011 0.005021 0.004998 0.005023 U.K. pound 0.975144 0.972236 0.974652 0.974087 U.S. dollar 0.754084 0.753876 0.752947 0.752452 Algerian dinar 0.005628 0.005631 0.0056245 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.476053 0.475771 0.473378 0.472389 Botswana pula 0.055199 0.055108 0.0550404 0.0550795 Brazilian real 0.131585 0.132128 0.131096 Brunei dollar 0.563212 0.563646 0.562362 0.562707 Canadian dollar 0.528368 0.526684 0.525529 Chilean peso 0.000819 0.00082 0.0008128 0.0008072 Czech koruna 0.032546 0.032611 0.0327539 0.0326189 Danish krone 0.109011 0.109011 0.109259 0.109189 Indian rupee 0.008793 0.008779 0.0087828 0.0087666 Israeli New Shekel 0.205193 0.205584 0.205387 0.203201 Korean won 0.000515 0.000513 0.0005133 0.000513 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44515 2.44447 2.44146 2.44104 Malaysian ringgit 0.170145 0.170387 0.169602 0.16972 Mauritian rupee 0.016438 0.01636 0.0164162 0.016434 Mexican peso 0.037513 0.0375045 0.0374125 New Zealand dollar 0.431826 0.431406 0.430836 0.432397 Norwegian krone 0.071696 0.071601 0.0720723 0.0715721 Omani rial 1.96121 1.96067 1.95825 1.95696 Peruvian sol 0.207337 0.207195 0.207002 Philippine peso 0.013076 0.013134 0.0131329 0.0131327 Polish zloty 0.193787 0.195234 0.195175 0.194986 Qatari riyal 0.207166 0.207109 0.206854 0.206718 Russian ruble 0.008995 0.008953 0.0089431 0.0089713 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654 Singapore dollar 0.563212 0.563646 0.562362 0.562707 South African rand 0.041331 0.041355 0.0411881 0.0413597 Swedish krona 0.07514 0.075029 0.0754864 0.0743318 Swiss franc 0.853229 0.852994 0.853488 0.853798 Thai baht 0.022225 0.022206 0.0221403 0.0221733 Trinidadian dollar 0.111492 0.111089 0.111286 U.A.E. dirham 0.205333 0.205276 0.205023 0.204888 Uruguayan peso 0.017903 0.0178877 0.0178662 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

