Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 28, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-Mar-25 26-Mar-25 25-Mar-25 24-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103803 0.10378 0.103675 0.103736
Euro 0.81328 0.813281 0.815065 0.814454
Japanese yen 0.005011 0.005021 0.004998 0.005023
U.K. pound 0.975144 0.972236 0.974652 0.974087
U.S. dollar 0.754084 0.753876 0.752947 0.752452
Algerian dinar 0.005628 0.005631 0.0056245 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.476053 0.475771 0.473378 0.472389
Botswana pula 0.055199 0.055108 0.0550404 0.0550795
Brazilian real 0.131585 0.132128 0.131096
Brunei dollar 0.563212 0.563646 0.562362 0.562707
Canadian dollar 0.528368 0.526684 0.525529
Chilean peso 0.000819 0.00082 0.0008128 0.0008072
Czech koruna 0.032546 0.032611 0.0327539 0.0326189
Danish krone 0.109011 0.109011 0.109259 0.109189
Indian rupee 0.008793 0.008779 0.0087828 0.0087666
Israeli New Shekel 0.205193 0.205584 0.205387 0.203201
Korean won 0.000515 0.000513 0.0005133 0.000513
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44515 2.44447 2.44146 2.44104
Malaysian ringgit 0.170145 0.170387 0.169602 0.16972
Mauritian rupee 0.016438 0.01636 0.0164162 0.016434
Mexican peso 0.037513 0.0375045 0.0374125
New Zealand dollar 0.431826 0.431406 0.430836 0.432397
Norwegian krone 0.071696 0.071601 0.0720723 0.0715721
Omani rial 1.96121 1.96067 1.95825 1.95696
Peruvian sol 0.207337 0.207195 0.207002
Philippine peso 0.013076 0.013134 0.0131329 0.0131327
Polish zloty 0.193787 0.195234 0.195175 0.194986
Qatari riyal 0.207166 0.207109 0.206854 0.206718
Russian ruble 0.008995 0.008953 0.0089431 0.0089713
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654
Singapore dollar 0.563212 0.563646 0.562362 0.562707
South African rand 0.041331 0.041355 0.0411881 0.0413597
Swedish krona 0.07514 0.075029 0.0754864 0.0743318
Swiss franc 0.853229 0.852994 0.853488 0.853798
Thai baht 0.022225 0.022206 0.0221403 0.0221733
Trinidadian dollar 0.111492 0.111089 0.111286
U.A.E. dirham 0.205333 0.205276 0.205023 0.204888
Uruguayan peso 0.017903 0.0178877 0.0178662
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
