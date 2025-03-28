Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in inter-bank market on Friday.

At 9:50am, the currency was hovering at 280, a gain of Re0.22 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 280.22.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a steady week on Friday and a quarterly loss next week as concerns about tariffs slowing US growth have pushed down US yields, stocks, and the currency.

The euro, at just below $1.08, was headed for its largest quarterly rise in more than a year, gaining more than 4% since the start of 2025 on a combination of peace prospects in Ukraine, dollar weakness, and a leap in benchmark German yields.

The yen was marginally firmer and set for a quarterly gain just under 4%, at 151.19 per dollar - mostly unruffled by a sticky Tokyo CPI reading.

Later on Friday, France and Spain publish preliminary inflation figures and the US gets February figures for the Federal Reserve’s preferred core PCE inflation gauge.

Anything softer than the 0.3% month-on-month rise, which economists polled by Reuters expect, could keep downward pressure on the dollar and U.S. interest rates.

However, traders are on edge about US President Donald Trump’s pledge to announce sweeping new tariffs next week, which could contain trade into the weekend. He already said 25% levies on imported cars would take effect on April 3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held near one-month highs on Friday and were poised for a third weekly gain on a tightening global supply outlook after the US imposed tariffs against countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela and placed restrictions on Iranian oil trade.

Brent crude futures dipped 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.95 a barrel as of 0213 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.84 a barrel at 0049 GMT.

The moves were minor compared to the gains of over 2% for both contracts so far this week.

This is an intra-day update