BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 27, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar
Read here for details.
- PM urges end to Pakistan’s reliance on IMF loans
Read here for details.
- Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training
Read here for details.
- Aurangzeb says govt plans power rate cut to boost exports: report
Read here for details.
- Emaar Properties approves dividend payout of $2.4 billion
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves hit 6-month low on debt repayments
Read here for details.
