KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 37.827 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,284.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.090 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 8.923 billion), COTS (PKR 7.473 billion),Silver (PKR 1.491 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.314 billion),Copper (PKR 930.137 million),Crude Oil (PKR 903.437 million),SP 500 (PKR 832.807 million),DJ (PKR 336.792 million), Natural Gas (PKR 276.115million),Palladium (PKR 189.886 million),Brent (PKR 55.282 million)and Aluminium (PKR 9.396 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8lots amounting to PKR7.361 million were traded.

