Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Published 27 Mar, 2025 10:34am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 280.08, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 280.26.

Internationally, the yen was steady against the dollar after US President Donald Trump slapped a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week as the looming all-out trade war dims risk sentiment.

Investors worry that the trade duties will dent US growth and potentially reignite inflation, although the prospect of narrower-than-feared tariffs has buoyed sentiment recently.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.61, close to the three-week high touched in the previous session.

The US imported $474 billion of automotive products in 2024, including passenger cars worth $220 billion. Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Canada and Germany, all close US allies, were the biggest suppliers.

The Mexican peso weakened more than 0.5% to 20.2222 per US dollar in Asian hours.

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker at 1.429 per US dollar, having touched its strongest level since February 24 in the previous session.

Trump for now exempted auto parts that are compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that he negotiated during his first term.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Thursday on concerns about tighter global supply after the US tariff threat on Venezuelan oil buyers, while market players also grappled with the impact of Donald Trump’s latest announcement on auto-sector tariffs.

Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $73.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.79 a barrel at 0049 GMT.

On Wednesday, oil prices rose by around 1% on government data showing US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, and on the US threat of tariffs on nations buying Venezuelan crude.

This is an intra-day update

