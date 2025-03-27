AIRLINK 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.2%)
Mar 27, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 26, 2025
BR Web Desk Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 09:11am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan to issue first Panda Bond in China this calendar year: Finance Minister

Read here for details.

  • Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

Read here for details.

  • Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

Read here for details.

  • Govt decides to consult all stakeholders on net metering policy after backlash

Read here for details.

  • UAE cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

