Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced mandatory certification requirements for professionals operating in the financial sector, including intermediaries, agents, and distributors.

The SECP on Wednesday issued the Draft Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Certification of Associated Professionals in the Financial Services) Regulations, 2025 for public consultation.

These proposed regulations aim to enhance the competency and professionalism of individuals engaged in financial services by establishing a structured certification framework.

The SECP will notify a credible institute to conduct the certification process, administer examinations, and oversee Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programmes.

The SECP’s certificate would be valid for a period of 2 years, the SECP said.

The financial services sector plays a critical role in economic stability and investor confidence. Ensuring that professionals within this sector adhere to high standards of knowledge, ethics, and competency is essential.

The proposed certification regime will strengthen investor protection through well-trained financial professionals, enhance market integrity by ensuring compliance with international best practices and promote continuous learning and professional development via structured CPE requirements.

The SECP invites all stakeholders, including financial institutions, industry professionals, and the public, to review the draft regulations and provide their feedback.

Comments and suggestions may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this announcement, the SECP added.

