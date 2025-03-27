Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 26, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 25-Mar-25 24-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 20-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103675 0.103736 0.103716 0.103808
Euro 0.815065 0.814454 0.813815 0.814007
Japanese yen 0.004998 0.005023 0.0050453
U.K. pound 0.974652 0.974087 0.973165 0.973908
U.S. dollar 0.752947 0.752452 0.751653 0.751414
Algerian dinar 0.0056245 0.005632 0.0056235 0.0056315
Australian dollar 0.473378 0.472389 0.472715 0.476697
Botswana pula 0.0550404 0.0550795 0.0550962 0.0552289
Brazilian real 0.131096 0.131328 0.132707
Brunei dollar 0.562362 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464
Canadian dollar 0.525529 0.523873 0.523743
Chilean peso 0.0008128 0.0008072 0.0008116 0.0008187
Czech koruna 0.0327539 0.0326189 0.0325941 0.0325541
Danish krone 0.109259 0.109189 0.109096 0.109125
Indian rupee 0.0087828 0.0087666 0.008718 0.0087066
Israeli New Shekel 0.203201 0.203314 0.204689
Korean won 0.0005133 0.000513 0.0005151 0.0005174
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44146 2.44104 2.44005
Malaysian ringgit 0.169602 0.16972 0.169942 0.169773
Mauritian rupee 0.0164162 0.016434 0.0164441 0.0165697
Mexican peso 0.0374125 0.0371805 0.0373197
New Zealand dollar 0.430836 0.432397 0.433178 0.436083
Norwegian krone 0.0715721 0.0713807 0.0707679
Omani rial 1.95825 1.95696 1.95426
Peruvian sol 0.207002 0.207181 0.207573
Philippine peso 0.0131327 0.0131479 0.013127
Polish zloty 0.195175 0.194986 0.193855 0.194289
Qatari riyal 0.206854 0.206718 0.206432
Russian ruble 0.0089713 0.0088806 0.0089035
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654 0.200377
Singapore dollar 0.562362 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464
South African rand 0.0411881 0.0413597 0.0413453
Swedish krona 0.0743318 0.0744366 0.0738027
Swiss franc 0.853488 0.853798 0.853763 0.851943
Thai baht 0.0221403 0.0221733 0.0222153 0.0223369
Trinidadian dollar 0.111286 0.110912 0.111093
U.A.E. dirham 0.205023 0.204888 0.204606
Uruguayan peso 0.0178662 0.0178007 0.0178136
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
