AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-27

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 26, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Mar-25      24-Mar-25      21-Mar-25      20-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103675       0.103736       0.103716       0.103808
Euro                             0.815065       0.814454       0.813815       0.814007
Japanese yen                     0.004998       0.005023      0.0050453
U.K. pound                       0.974652       0.974087       0.973165       0.973908
U.S. dollar                      0.752947       0.752452       0.751653       0.751414
Algerian dinar                  0.0056245       0.005632      0.0056235      0.0056315
Australian dollar                0.473378       0.472389       0.472715       0.476697
Botswana pula                   0.0550404      0.0550795      0.0550962      0.0552289
Brazilian real                   0.131096       0.131328       0.132707
Brunei dollar                    0.562362       0.562707       0.562741       0.564464
Canadian dollar                  0.525529       0.523873       0.523743
Chilean peso                    0.0008128      0.0008072      0.0008116      0.0008187
Czech koruna                    0.0327539      0.0326189      0.0325941      0.0325541
Danish krone                     0.109259       0.109189       0.109096       0.109125
Indian rupee                    0.0087828      0.0087666       0.008718      0.0087066
Israeli New Shekel               0.203201       0.203314       0.204689
Korean won                      0.0005133       0.000513      0.0005151      0.0005174
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44146        2.44104                       2.44005
Malaysian ringgit                0.169602        0.16972       0.169942       0.169773
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164162       0.016434      0.0164441      0.0165697
Mexican peso                    0.0374125      0.0371805      0.0373197
New Zealand dollar               0.430836       0.432397       0.433178       0.436083
Norwegian krone                 0.0715721      0.0713807      0.0707679
Omani rial                        1.95825        1.95696                       1.95426
Peruvian sol                     0.207002       0.207181       0.207573
Philippine peso                 0.0131327      0.0131479       0.013127
Polish zloty                     0.195175       0.194986       0.193855       0.194289
Qatari riyal                     0.206854       0.206718                      0.206432
Russian ruble                   0.0089713      0.0088806      0.0089035
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200654                      0.200377
Singapore dollar                 0.562362       0.562707       0.562741       0.564464
South African rand              0.0411881      0.0413597                     0.0413453
Swedish krona                   0.0743318      0.0744366      0.0738027
Swiss franc                      0.853488       0.853798       0.853763       0.851943
Thai baht                       0.0221403      0.0221733      0.0222153      0.0223369
Trinidadian dollar               0.111286       0.110912       0.111093
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205023       0.204888                      0.204606
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178662      0.0178007      0.0178136
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories