WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 26, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Mar-25 24-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 20-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103675 0.103736 0.103716 0.103808 Euro 0.815065 0.814454 0.813815 0.814007 Japanese yen 0.004998 0.005023 0.0050453 U.K. pound 0.974652 0.974087 0.973165 0.973908 U.S. dollar 0.752947 0.752452 0.751653 0.751414 Algerian dinar 0.0056245 0.005632 0.0056235 0.0056315 Australian dollar 0.473378 0.472389 0.472715 0.476697 Botswana pula 0.0550404 0.0550795 0.0550962 0.0552289 Brazilian real 0.131096 0.131328 0.132707 Brunei dollar 0.562362 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 Canadian dollar 0.525529 0.523873 0.523743 Chilean peso 0.0008128 0.0008072 0.0008116 0.0008187 Czech koruna 0.0327539 0.0326189 0.0325941 0.0325541 Danish krone 0.109259 0.109189 0.109096 0.109125 Indian rupee 0.0087828 0.0087666 0.008718 0.0087066 Israeli New Shekel 0.203201 0.203314 0.204689 Korean won 0.0005133 0.000513 0.0005151 0.0005174 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44146 2.44104 2.44005 Malaysian ringgit 0.169602 0.16972 0.169942 0.169773 Mauritian rupee 0.0164162 0.016434 0.0164441 0.0165697 Mexican peso 0.0374125 0.0371805 0.0373197 New Zealand dollar 0.430836 0.432397 0.433178 0.436083 Norwegian krone 0.0715721 0.0713807 0.0707679 Omani rial 1.95825 1.95696 1.95426 Peruvian sol 0.207002 0.207181 0.207573 Philippine peso 0.0131327 0.0131479 0.013127 Polish zloty 0.195175 0.194986 0.193855 0.194289 Qatari riyal 0.206854 0.206718 0.206432 Russian ruble 0.0089713 0.0088806 0.0089035 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654 0.200377 Singapore dollar 0.562362 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 South African rand 0.0411881 0.0413597 0.0413453 Swedish krona 0.0743318 0.0744366 0.0738027 Swiss franc 0.853488 0.853798 0.853763 0.851943 Thai baht 0.0221403 0.0221733 0.0222153 0.0223369 Trinidadian dollar 0.111286 0.110912 0.111093 U.A.E. dirham 0.205023 0.204888 0.204606 Uruguayan peso 0.0178662 0.0178007 0.0178136 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

