Markets Print 2025-03-27
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 26, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.68 281.94 AED 75.96 76.55
EURO 300.89 303.95 SAR 74.22 74.88
GBP 360.65 364.30 INTERBANK 280.10 280.35
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
