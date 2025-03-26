Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day at Rs317,800

Gold prices held steady in Pakistan on Wednesday, as the yellow metal was sold at Rs317,800 per tola, unchanged from the previous close.

As per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs272,462.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs317,800 after it shed Rs800.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also remained the same on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,021 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Likewise, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,475 per tola in Pakistan.