Markets

China, HK stocks edge higher, despite persistent tariff worries

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 10:32am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global peers, despite persistent worries over a possible escalation in global trade tensions.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.18% at 3,375.97 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was largely flat.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up 0.25% to 23,402.05 points and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.11% to 8,625.86.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.72%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.36% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.24%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index advanced 0.69%.

Sino-U.S. trade relations have been front and centre of investors’ minds, especially with the U.S. on track to impose reciprocal tariffs on a number of trading partners on April 2.

China and HK stocks close higher, investors focus on tariff developments

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a two-step approach to his new tariff regime next week, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

“China was the primary target of U.S. tariffs previously but most U.S. trading partners could see higher tariffs in Trump’s second term,” Goldman Sachs said in a note published on Wednesday, following meetings with Asian, U.S. and European investors in the past month.

“Some investors believe that China appears better placed to deal with the external demand headwinds now, compared to the Trade War 1.0 seven years ago, thanks to its reduced direct exports to the U.S. and improved product competitiveness.”

Morgan Stanley raised its index targets for Chinese shares for the second time this year, citing improved earnings growth forecasts and a more optimistic outlook for the economy and currency.

Hong Kong’s central bank head said he expects Chinese capital flows going through Hong Kong to provide the biggest opportunity for the financial hub in the next few years.

The U.S. added six subsidiaries of Inspur Group, China’s leading cloud computing and big data service provider, and dozens of other Chinese entities to its export restriction list on Tuesday.

