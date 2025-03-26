PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged at the opening as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,300 points in early trading on Wednesday, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) staff-level agreement with Pakistan.

At 9:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 117,935.80 level, an increase of 1,302.64 points or 1.12%.

“Market open up 1300pts (1.1%) after IMF staff agreement,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, MARI, PPL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL and SSGC traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the IMF staff reached a deal with Pakistan for a new $1.3 billion arrangement and also agreed on the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme, the Washington-based lender said on Tuesday.

Pending IMF’s Executive Board approval, Islamabad can unlock the $1.3 billion under a new climate resilience loan programme spanning 28 months.

It will also free $1 billion for Pakistan under the $7 billion bailout programme, which would bring those disbursements to $2 billion.

“The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistani authorities on the first review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s RSF with total access over the 28 months of around $1.3 billion (SDR 1 billion).

“The staff-level agreement is subject to approval of the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about $1 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $2 billion,” the Washington-based lender said in its statement.

The development comes after an IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, held discussions during a February 24-March 14, 2025 mission to Karachi and Islamabad, and later virtually.

On Tuesday, the PSX faced volatility but managed to close with a slight recovery at 116,633.17 points.

Globally, Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday and the US dollar meandered as markets awaited clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policy ahead of a new round of tariffs next week.

Traders received some hope on flexibility from the White House after Trump said on Monday that not all levies would come on the April 2 deadline, and some countries would get breaks, without providing further details.

At the same time, Trump opened a new front in his trade war with a directive for 25% secondary tariffs on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela. That initially sent oil prices higher, but the impact was offset somewhat by relief from Black Sea maritime security deals struck by the US in the war in Ukraine.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.35%, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.37%.

Australian stocks gained 0.76%, with softer-than-forecast consumer price data providing a bit of additional support. The Australian dollar eased 0.1% to $0.6298.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.8%. Chinese blue chips were flat.

US S&P 500 futures pointed 0.08% higher after the cash index eked out a 0.16% gain overnight.

This is an intra-day update