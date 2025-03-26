AIRLINK 178.01 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.67%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
FFL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
FLYNG 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
OGDC 232.50 Increased By ▲ 8.31 (3.71%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
PPL 187.90 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.3%)
PRL 37.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.9%)
PTC 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
SEARL 99.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.07%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TPLP 10.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,548 Increased By 113.4 (0.91%)
BR30 38,986 Increased By 401.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 117,778 Increased By 1144.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,231 Increased By 409 (1.14%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 25, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2025 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from KP’s Shewa discovery

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Read here for details.

  • Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Read here for details.

  • ‘Immense national importance’: ECC assures full support for Reko-Diq project

Read here for details.

  • Minister Leghari inaugurates ‘Pakistan’s first 120KW fast EV charging station’

Read here for details.

  • Govt expects CPI inflation to lower further in March

Read here for details.

