Gold prices nosedive

KARACHI: Gold prices noticeably declined on Tuesday, depicting a global market’s downtrend, traders said.

Following a fall by Rs800 and Rs686, gold prices reached Rs317,800 per tola and Rs272,462 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market slowed down by $6, receding to $3,021 per ounce while silver was holding steady at just over $33 per ounce. Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3,475 per tola and Rs2,979 per 10 grams, the association added.

