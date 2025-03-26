WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 20-Mar-25 19-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103736 0.103716 0.103808 0.103689 Euro 0.814454 0.813815 0.814007 0.81771 Japanese yen 0.005023 0.00504533 0.00501671 U.K. pound 0.974087 0.973165 0.973908 0.97398 U.S. dollar 0.752452 0.751653 0.751414 0.750399 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.00562354 0.00563152 0.00562953 Australian dollar 0.472389 0.472715 0.476697 0.477029 Botswana pula 0.0550795 0.0550962 0.0552289 0.0550793 Brazilian real 0.131096 0.131328 0.132707 0.13246 Brunei dollar 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 0.563616 Canadian dollar 0.523873 0.523743 0.523802 Chilean peso 0.0008072 0.00081159 0.00081875 0.00081746 Czech koruna 0.0326189 0.0325941 0.0325541 0.0327128 Danish krone 0.109189 0.109096 0.109125 0.109624 Indian rupee 0.0087666 0.00871801 0.0087066 0.00867497 Israeli New Shekel 0.203201 0.203314 0.204689 0.204413 Korean won 0.000513 0.00051511 0.0005174 0.00051855 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44104 2.44005 2.43676 Malaysian ringgit 0.16972 0.169942 0.169773 0.169371 Mauritian rupee 0.016434 0.0164441 0.0165697 0.0166211 Mexican peso 0.0374125 0.0371805 0.0373197 0.0374165 New Zealand dollar 0.432397 0.433178 0.436083 0.43647 Norwegian krone 0.0715721 0.0713807 0.0707679 0.071074 Omani rial 1.95696 1.95426 1.95162 Peruvian sol 0.207181 0.207573 0.207522 Philippine peso 0.0131327 0.0131479 0.013127 0.0130983 Polish zloty 0.194986 0.193855 0.194289 0.195046 Qatari riyal 0.206718 0.206432 0.206154 Russian ruble 0.0089713 0.00888059 0.00890348 0.00905746 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654 0.200377 0.200106 Singapore dollar 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 0.563616 South African rand 0.0413597 0.0413453 0.0411626 Swedish krona 0.0743318 0.0744366 0.0738027 0.0743203 Swiss franc 0.853798 0.853763 0.851943 0.853696 Thai baht 0.0221733 0.0222153 0.0223369 0.0223067 Trinidadian dollar 0.110912 0.111093 0.110904 U.A.E. dirham 0.204888 0.204606 0.204329 Uruguayan peso 0.0178007 0.0178136 0.0177672 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

