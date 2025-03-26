Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 25, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 20-Mar-25 19-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103736 0.103716 0.103808 0.103689
Euro 0.814454 0.813815 0.814007 0.81771
Japanese yen 0.005023 0.00504533 0.00501671
U.K. pound 0.974087 0.973165 0.973908 0.97398
U.S. dollar 0.752452 0.751653 0.751414 0.750399
Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.00562354 0.00563152 0.00562953
Australian dollar 0.472389 0.472715 0.476697 0.477029
Botswana pula 0.0550795 0.0550962 0.0552289 0.0550793
Brazilian real 0.131096 0.131328 0.132707 0.13246
Brunei dollar 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 0.563616
Canadian dollar 0.523873 0.523743 0.523802
Chilean peso 0.0008072 0.00081159 0.00081875 0.00081746
Czech koruna 0.0326189 0.0325941 0.0325541 0.0327128
Danish krone 0.109189 0.109096 0.109125 0.109624
Indian rupee 0.0087666 0.00871801 0.0087066 0.00867497
Israeli New Shekel 0.203201 0.203314 0.204689 0.204413
Korean won 0.000513 0.00051511 0.0005174 0.00051855
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44104 2.44005 2.43676
Malaysian ringgit 0.16972 0.169942 0.169773 0.169371
Mauritian rupee 0.016434 0.0164441 0.0165697 0.0166211
Mexican peso 0.0374125 0.0371805 0.0373197 0.0374165
New Zealand dollar 0.432397 0.433178 0.436083 0.43647
Norwegian krone 0.0715721 0.0713807 0.0707679 0.071074
Omani rial 1.95696 1.95426 1.95162
Peruvian sol 0.207181 0.207573 0.207522
Philippine peso 0.0131327 0.0131479 0.013127 0.0130983
Polish zloty 0.194986 0.193855 0.194289 0.195046
Qatari riyal 0.206718 0.206432 0.206154
Russian ruble 0.0089713 0.00888059 0.00890348 0.00905746
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200654 0.200377 0.200106
Singapore dollar 0.562707 0.562741 0.564464 0.563616
South African rand 0.0413597 0.0413453 0.0411626
Swedish krona 0.0743318 0.0744366 0.0738027 0.0743203
Swiss franc 0.853798 0.853763 0.851943 0.853696
Thai baht 0.0221733 0.0222153 0.0223369 0.0223067
Trinidadian dollar 0.110912 0.111093 0.110904
U.A.E. dirham 0.204888 0.204606 0.204329
Uruguayan peso 0.0178007 0.0178136 0.0177672
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
