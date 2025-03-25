AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
Sindh Assembly panel suggests grace marks for Karachi first-year students

BR Web Desk Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 09:54pm

A Sindh Assembly fact-finding committee has uncovered widespread irregularities in Karachi Intermediate Board examinations, recommending grace marks for affected students while calling for urgent reforms in what officials describe as a “mafia-like” assessment system.

The report identified irregularities and mismanagement in examination procedures, assessment, exam records and mark sheets, after which the committee recommended giving grace marks to students.

MDCAT ‘retake exam’ successfully conducted across Sindh

Committee Chairman and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that injustice has been done to children by the boards, and that Karachi Board has been committing fraud in results for the past eight years.

Speaking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner after Tuesday’s committee meeting, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the inquiry led by NED University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sarosh Lodhi has identified serious irregularities by the board.

“The inquiry committee has been authorized to identify those responsible. We will recommend action against such elements under the rules,” he said.

The provincial minister said they will not allow injustice to children.

With committee members’ consensus, it has been recommended to increase marks by 15% in 11th grade Physics, 20% in Chemistry and 15% in Mathematics.

The minister said reforms are needed in the board, and the committee’s mandate will be used for reforms in Sindh’s boards.

“We will continue this journey. There is also a need to create a central system to review the board.”

He said unfortunately it must be said that Karachi Inter Board has become like a mafia.

Children who brought good marks in matric were given poor performance in their first year results. He said compared to other boards, Karachi Board’s results were worse which created an impression.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly committee meeting regarding objections on board exam results was held in the Sindh Assembly committee room.

