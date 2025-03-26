Lost legacy: Islahuddin Siddique on why Pakistan hockey is struggling

Hockey, Pakistan’s national sport, was once a source of pride and honor for the nation. Pakistan was the undisputed powerhouse of world hockey, dominating the sport with its flair, skill, and unmatched legacy.

The country lifted four World Cup titles (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994) and secured three Olympic gold medals, cementing its status as one of the greatest teams in history.

The era of legends saw the rise of Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahnaz Sheikh, and Hassan Sardar, players who became synonymous with Pakistan’s attacking style and dominance on the field. Among them was Islahuddin Siddique, a former Olympian and captain, who led Pakistan to an unprecedented triple victory in 1978, securing the Asian Games, the World Cup, and the Champions Trophy in a single year—an achievement that remains unmatched.

However, those glory days are now a distant memory. Once a hockey giant, Pakistan has now fallen to 15th in the world rankings, struggling even to qualify for major tournaments. The decline has been gradual yet painful, and according to hockey legend Islahuddin, it didn’t happen overnight. “The downfall started after the Sydney Olympics in 2000, and since then, we have been slipping further,” he said in a recent interview.

One of the primary reasons for this downfall, Islahuddin believes, is the lack of fitness and modern training methods. “In today’s hockey, fitness is everything. The Europeans and Australians are miles ahead because their players are trained like athletes. Unfortunately, our players are not as fit as they should be,” he explained.

He pointed out that without structured long-term training camps, Pakistani players struggle to keep up with the fast-paced game. Another major issue, according to him, is political interference and mismanagement.

“Politics has destroyed our hockey. Instead of selecting players on merit, favoritism and personal interests dictate decisions. Until we remove politics from the system, we cannot progress,” he said. He stressed that strong leadership is needed to restore the credibility of Pakistan hockey.

The collapse of domestic hockey has also contributed to the decline. “Back in the day, club hockey was strong, and schools, colleges, and universities played a big role in producing talent. Today, all that has disappeared,” he lamented.

Without a proper pipeline for nurturing young players, the sport has failed to attract new talent. Another challenge is the lack of international exposure.

Islahuddin believes that Pakistani players must regularly compete against top-ranked teams to improve. “Our players hardly get opportunities to play in major international leagues. They need to go to Europe and India to gain experience and develop their skills,” he suggested.

Financial struggles and lack of incentives have further discouraged many young players from pursuing hockey as a career. “In the past, hockey players were offered jobs in institutions like the Army, WAPDA, and PIA. This was a major motivation for youngsters to play the sport seriously. Now, with no financial security, players prefer to switch careers,” Islahuddin explained.

Pakistan’s hockey team has shown some resilience in recent regional tournaments but has failed to win major titles. Islahuddin acknowledges that the players have potential but emphasizes that without structural reforms, progress will remain slow.

“We have seen glimpses of good performances, but we need consistency. Fitness, discipline, and exposure to top teams are key,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Islahuddin believes Pakistan can regain its lost glory if serious reforms are implemented. “First, we must end politics in hockey and ensure that only qualified and experienced individuals handle team management,” he stressed. He also advocated for long-term training camps. “Players need at least two to three months of continuous training to improve their fitness. Without that, we cannot compete with the best,” he added.

To strengthen hockey at the grassroots level, club hockey must be revived, and schools and universities should be encouraged to form teams. “If we don’t develop hockey at the school level, we will struggle. We need to bring back school, college, and university tournaments to build a strong foundation,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for more international tours. “The only way to improve is by playing against better teams. Our players need exposure to the European leagues and other competitive tournaments,” he suggested.

Finally, Islahuddin called for financial incentives to make hockey a viable career for young athletes. “We must bring back institutional jobs for players. If they know they will get financial stability, they will work harder and stay committed to the game,” he said.

Pakistan hockey’s decline has been gradual, but according to Islahuddin, the road to recovery is still open—provided the right decisions are made. “If we remove politics, improve fitness levels, develop our domestic hockey structure, and give players more exposure, Pakistan can once again rise in world hockey,” he said confidently.

The journey back to the top will not be easy, but with serious commitment and reforms, Pakistan hockey can reclaim its place among the best. The question is: Will the authorities take the necessary steps, or will hockey continue to fade into history?