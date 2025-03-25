POGC, PPL discover gas in Dadu

Kirthar Joint Venture comprising of Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC) along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) have discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Rafat-1, located in District Dadu, Sindh.

This was announced by the company in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Kirthar Block is operated by Polish Oil and Gas Company, PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) with 70% working interest along with its joint venture partner PPL, which has 30% working interest.

“The exploration well Rafat-1 was spud-in on September 20, 2024 (to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pab Formation) and well TD 2514m (Measured Depth) was achieved on 18th December 2024,” read the notice.

It said that the Drill Stem Testing (DST) was conducted against the promising zones of Upper Pab Formation and gas was observed at the surface.

Due to extremely tight nature of reservoir, hydraulic fracturing was performed on Rafat-1 well to enhance reservoir productivity and, the well was opened for clean-up at different chokes.

“Additional wireline perforations were carried out after which, well was successfully completed and completion integrity test (CIT) was performed. After rig release, rigless testing was conducted during which Rafat-1 was tested at a gas rate of 1.10 MMScfd @ 48/64” choke & ~110 Psi FWHP.“

The statement added that while it was a relatively small discovery, “it reinforces the company’s dedication to unlocking Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential and contributing to the country’s energy sector”.