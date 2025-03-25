AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.01%)
FFL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
HUBC 141.31 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.68%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (2.67%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PAEL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 186.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.95%)
PRL 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PTC 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 99.27 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.65%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,434 Increased By 80.4 (0.65%)
BR30 38,487 Increased By 363.2 (0.95%)
KSE100 116,803 Increased By 363.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 35,858 Increased By 155.3 (0.44%)
Mar 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

BR Web Desk Published 25 Mar, 2025 10:25am

After suffering a massive loss of over 2,000 points in the previous session, positive sentiments returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining nearly 300 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 116,717.38, an increase of 277.76 points or 0.24%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery. Index-heavy stocks NRL, PRL, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC and PPL traded in the green.

On Monday, the PSX faced selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 2,000 points, with analysts attributing the downturn to concerns related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, taking cues from the Wall Street, as the prospect of narrower-than-feared US tariffs boosted risk appetite, while the dollar hovered near three-week highs after upbeat economic data provided some comfort.

Investors have been focused on the impending reciprocal tariffs promised by US President Donald Trump and its impact on the global economy as trade war fears grip markets.

Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs are coming soon even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks.

That was enough for investors to send US stocks higher.

The S&P 500 closed at its highest in over two weeks, while a rally in tech stocks led Nasdaq up over 2%. Asian stock bourses joined in on Tuesday morning, with Japan’s Nikkei and stocks in Taiwan rising over 1%. European futures also pointed higher in early Asian hours.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

COAS Munir’s mother passes away: PMO

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Net metering consumers: Contract term limited to 5 years

Pakistan’s Sapphire Textile to acquire minority stake in UK-based RTS Textiles

Oil prices little changed as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Altern Energy Limited calls for early termination of PPA due to operational losses

Revised IPPs pacts to get greenlight: Nepra initiates formal hearings

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Mari Energies begins hydrocarbon production from Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Read more stories