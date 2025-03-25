Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points

After suffering a massive loss of over 2,000 points in the previous session, positive sentiments returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining nearly 300 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:15am, the benchmark index was hovering at 116,717.38, an increase of 277.76 points or 0.24%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery. Index-heavy stocks NRL, PRL, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC and PPL traded in the green.

On Monday, the PSX faced selling pressure as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 2,000 points, with analysts attributing the downturn to concerns related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, taking cues from the Wall Street, as the prospect of narrower-than-feared US tariffs boosted risk appetite, while the dollar hovered near three-week highs after upbeat economic data provided some comfort.

Investors have been focused on the impending reciprocal tariffs promised by US President Donald Trump and its impact on the global economy as trade war fears grip markets.

Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs are coming soon even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks.

That was enough for investors to send US stocks higher.

The S&P 500 closed at its highest in over two weeks, while a rally in tech stocks led Nasdaq up over 2%. Asian stock bourses joined in on Tuesday morning, with Japan’s Nikkei and stocks in Taiwan rising over 1%. European futures also pointed higher in early Asian hours.

This is an intra-day update