Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 9:45am, the currency was hovering at 280.27, a fall of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 280.26.

Internationally, the US dollar hit a three-week high on the yen early on Tuesday and was firm across the board after some strong US services data and cautious optimism on the tariff front.

President Donald Trump said not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and some countries may get breaks, which helped the US dollar and the mood on Wall Street overnight by soothing some fears about a slowdown in US growth.

The US dollar jumped 0.9%, pulling above 150 yen, then rose a little further in the Asia morning to a three-week high of 150.92 yen.

The US dollar also hit its strongest since March 6 at $1.0781 per euro, as a powerful rally in the common currency loses steam.

It was last trading at $1.0796, while sterling hit a two-week low of $1.2883 before steadying at $1.2918 in Asia trade.

The US dollar index notched a fourth straight session of gains to settle at 104.3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, barely moved on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of US tariffs on countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela against the effect of tariffs on industries such as automobiles on the global economy and oil demand.

Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $73.01 a barrel by 0121 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 cent to $69.12. Both benchmarks gained more than 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries importing oil and gas from Venezuela.

This is an intra-day update