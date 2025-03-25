BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister
- Pakistan’s sugar maker to install 200KW solar power plant
- Systems Limited announces 5-for-1 stock split
- Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan
- CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia
- Pakistan, Italy optimistic about energy sector collaboration
