AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.22%)
BOP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.62%)
HUBC 141.64 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (1.91%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.1%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 186.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.19%)
PRL 36.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
SEARL 99.55 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.94%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
SYM 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-4.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 76 (0.61%)
BR30 38,427 Increased By 302.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 116,841 Increased By 401.3 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,878 Increased By 174.8 (0.49%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 24, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 25 Mar, 2025 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s sugar maker to install 200KW solar power plant

Read here for details.

  • Systems Limited announces 5-for-1 stock split

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Italy optimistic about energy sector collaboration

Read here for details.

