Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sufficient sugar stocks available: Minister

Pakistan’s sugar maker to install 200KW solar power plant

Systems Limited announces 5-for-1 stock split

Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah and Air Arabia

Pakistan, Italy optimistic about energy sector collaboration

