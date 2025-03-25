AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
Markets Print 2025-03-25

Gold recovers slightly

KARACHI: Gold made a thin recovery on Monday, as global market edged higher, traders said. Up by Rs600 and Rs515,...
Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: Gold made a thin recovery on Monday, as global market edged higher, traders said.

Up by Rs600 and Rs515, gold prices reached Rs318,600 per tola and Rs273,148 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International market inched up by $5, pushing gold bullion value to $3,027 per ounce while silver was selling at just over $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,475 per tola and Rs2,979 per 10 grams, the association added.

