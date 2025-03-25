AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Markets Print 2025-03-25

Iron ore rises

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures strengthened on Monday as brightening demand for the key steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China outweighed US tariff concerns. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 1.97% to 776 yuan ($106.90) a metric ton as of 0255 GMT.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange advanced 1.49% to $101.4 a ton. “Production among China’s independent electric-arc-furnace (EAF) steel producers increased further this week in response to the continuous recovery of domestic steel demand,” said consultancy Mysteel.

The average capacity utilisation rate for EAF mills rose for the sixth straight week on Friday to 54.9%, its highest since June 2024, data from Mysteel showed.

Hot metal production, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, increased significantly month-on-month, while manufacturing steel demand remained high, broker Galaxy Futures said.

Portside iron ore inventories eased about 0.1% to 138.5 million tons as of March 21, per weekly data tracked by SteelHome. Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at a business forum in Beijing on Sunday, urged countries to open their markets to combat “rising instability and uncertainty”, as China braces for further US tariffs.

Beijing is mulling setting up related funds to build a compensation system to eliminate outdated steel capacity, Qian Gang, chairman of CITIC Pacific Special Steel, was quoted as saying on Friday. At its annual parliamentary meeting earlier this month, China said it would restructure its giant steel industry through output cuts, but did not announce any targets.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal adding 0.69% and coke rising 1.81%. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose. Rebar advanced 1.07%, hot-rolled coil added 1.4%, wire rod gained nearly 0.8%, while stainless steel fell 0.22%.

