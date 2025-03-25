AIRLINK 176.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FCCL 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.6%)
FFL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.55%)
HUBC 138.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
MLCF 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
OGDC 218.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.79%)
PIAHCLA 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-3.59%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.88%)
PTC 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SEARL 97.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.8%)
BR100 12,354 Decreased By -242.4 (-1.92%)
BR30 38,124 Decreased By -1009.1 (-2.58%)
KSE100 116,440 Decreased By -2002.6 (-1.69%)
KSE30 35,703 Decreased By -672.5 (-1.85%)
Markets Print 2025-03-25

Gold prices end little changed

Reuters Published 25 Mar, 2025 05:37am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were steady on Monday, underpinned by a weaker US dollar and uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Spot gold was at $3,026.85 an ounce at 1131 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.4% higher to $3,032.40. “A modestly weaker dollar is probably giving gold a little bit of a tailwind at present,” said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

The US dollar was down 0.1% against a basket of other major currencies on Monday, but around 3.4% lower so far this month, making gold less expensive for foreign buyers.

President Trump hinted on Friday that there would be some flexibility regarding reciprocal tariffs that are set to take effect on April 2 with expectations they will drive inflation and hinder economic growth.

“A worse-than-feared tariff announcement on April 2 could give bullion bulls a shot in the arm towards striving for the $3,100 mark,” said Han Tan, Exinity Group’s chief market analyst.

Gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

“Should risk-on sentiment make a comeback, assuming the US tariff threats prove to be more bark than bite, that could see fleeting forays below $3,000,” Tan said.

Following the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold its benchmark interest rate steady last week with an indication of two quarter-percentage-point cuts this year, markets will now look to the release on Friday of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the central bank’s preferred inflation measure.

Gold typically thrives in a low-interest-rate environment and reached an all-time peak of $3,057.21 per ounce last week, up more than 15% this year. In the near term, gold is expected to hit the $3,150 mark, said Norman.

“With no clear resolution to these uncertainties, (gold) demand is expected to stay elevated in the near term,” said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA. Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $33.16 an ounce, platinum steadied at $975.55, and palladium was flat at $957.95.

